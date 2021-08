All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're itching to get out into the Great Outdoors™, the best hiking shoes for men will be your best trail companions. Whether your idea of getting some fresh air means a brisk stroll through the park or traversing up the side of a mountain, you've got to dress the part—and that means wearing shoes that'll get you comfortably and confidently to the end of the trail on your own two feet, no emergency stretchers necessary.