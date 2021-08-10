Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

On This Day: A Franchise Gets Its New Identity

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

We have officially hit the dog days of this truncated hockey summer. The news cycle is slow. Any news related to the Colorado Avalanche is non-existent. However, since I'm new to writing about and covering the Avs I wanted to get to know the team a bit better. I've been doing some research into the history of the franchise, from its origins in Quebec to the relocation to the Rocky Mountain State.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Guy Lafleur
Person
Michel Goulet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#The Colorado Avalanche#The Northeast Division#The Ny Rangers#Quebec Nordiques#Colorado Nhl#Rockies#The Hartford Whalers#The Detroit Red Wings#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHL995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lightning National Anthem Singer Heads Home

Tampa Bay Lightning National Anthem Singer heads home after a long COVID battle. We reported earlier this week, that Sonya Bryson-Kirksey would be heading home by the end of the week. Today, she walked out of the hospital after a battle with COVID. A video on Twitter from Shannon Clowe,...
NHLCBS Sports

Fantasy Hockey: NHL free agency recap with all the key moves

There were a flurry of free agent signings when the market opened July 28. Many involved teams rounding out their depth charts and AHL squads with minor signings, but several involved teams backing up the Brinks truck in order to bring major pieces in that will be key to the club's success over the next few seasons.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

John Leonard could succeed in larger role with Sharks

While the San Jose Sharks don’t have a deep pool of young talent, one player to keep an eye on in the coming years will be forward John Leonard. Leonard scored three goals and 13 points in 44 games with the Sharks this past season, a pace of 24 points per 82 games. While it was solid production for a 22-year-old rookie fresh out of the NCAA, Leonard’s numbers could’ve been higher if a few things went differently, and there’s certainly the possibility that he could be successful in an increased role.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ducks should look to take bad contracts for future assets

The Anaheim Ducks have stayed quiet so far this offseason and while it’s unlikely they’ll make any major additions, they shouldn’t be afraid to leverage their cap flexibility. The team has about $17.5 million in cap space – not even including potential LTIR space from Ryan Kesler’s contract. Many teams...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

2021-22 Buffalo Sabres: 3RD – Mark Pysyk

A little over five years ago, on day two of the 2016 NHL draft, former Sabres General Manager Tim Murray traded Mark Pysyk – the Sabres’ first round selection in 2010 – for Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and the 33rd selection in the 2016 draft (Rasmus Asplund). The topic of analytics was just beginning to go mainstream in terms of fan awareness and some questioned whether it was a good idea to part with the analytic wunderkind Pysyk for the more truculent Kulikov. Then-coach Dan Bylsma felt the addition of Kulikov was a solid idea to bring some balance to their defensive pairs while also adding a bit of sandpaper.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Three players the Kings could trade this offseason

With recent additions to an already somewhat crowded roster, the Los Angeles Kings have more players than roster spots, heading into next season. In a recent article, I asked whether readers thought the Kings would look to trade depth forwards this offseason in order to clear roster space, to which 80 per cent of people voted that they would. Looking more broadly, I decided to pick out three players on the Kings' roster who could be dealt at some point this offseason, in order to make space in the lineup.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blues top six looks solid (even without Tarasenko)

To this point, the Blues have had a relatively quiet offseason, especially when you only consider the additions. Still, the two players Doug Armstrong has added to the ranks (Brandon Saad & Pavel Buchnevich) should provide substantial impact. As we've discussed on countless occasions, a major question mark remains with...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Leafs free agent aftermath – Left Wing

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs faced an offseason with key players entering free agency and not a great deal of space under the salary cap to either re-sign or replace them. GM Kyle Dubas was not in a position to bid for big names on July 28, but needed to replace big contributors like Frederik Andersen and Zach Hyman.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Run to Remember

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. I think every Habs fan truly relished the first-round win over the Maple Leafs and particularly the way it was acquired coming back from a 3-1 deficit. There were some stunning plays in that round, but 2 goals come to mind when I think about it. The first one has got to be Paul Byron’s breakaway shorthanded goal from his knees to give game 1 to Montreal even though they had been outplayed. The fact that it was the often-waived Byron who sealed the deal made it even better, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving man. His post season post on Instagram is a true testament to his love for this team and what it means to him. Then, we have to look back to game 4 and that excellent Galchenyuk feed to Caufield to send him and Suzuki on a 2 on 0 breakaway and which allowed them to force a game 6 when the latter buried the former’s pass. Sweeter still was the fact that it came only 59 seconds into OT after the Leafs had outrageously dominated the third period.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes should look to add a third-line winger

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. With Warren Foegele being traded to the Edmonton Oilers and Brock McGinn signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Carolina Hurricanes are left with a hole in the top-nine of their forward group. Aside from the top-six group, featuring Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Nino Niederreiter,...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Forward Thinking

During this late summer lull as the NHL offseason activity flatlines, here's what the Blackhawks forward lines look at present:. * There's uncertainty around whether Jonathan Toews is not only at full health to start the season but also available for all of or at least much of 2021-22. *...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Mailbag: Any more moves and how players/coaches deal with bad goaltending

I’m on multiple vacations so thanks to those who submitted questions to make things easy on me. Here we go. The million dollar question. I would love this to be true, but with the team capped out, Hextall hesitant to use futures, and a lot of the player movement around the league already over I think I’m leaning false. If this does turn out to be false people who follow the Flyers will be on solid footing to say we told you so. Things like this aren’t overly encouraging especially since the Penguins big offseason thing to do was improve the goaltending.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Cap Management After Hart Signing

The Philadelphia Flyers have $4,031,477 of remaining cap space below the ceiling following yesterday's announcement that Carter Hart has bee re-signed to a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.97 million. That may or may not be just be enough space to fit arbitration-eligible Travis Sanheim under the ceiling but it certainly won't leave any wiggle room to manage around injuries or have anything banked.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Shesterkin signs four-year extension with Rangers

We take a break from the Jack Eichel speculation, spurred by tweets from Steve Valiqueette and Rick Carpinello, to focus on actual news. New York officially came to terms on a contract with Igor Sheshterkin today. While the $ were in the hoped for range, the years are what might be a surprise.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Can the Lightning Challenge for the Three-peat?

If Pat Maroon is to be believed, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a stellar chance at challenging for the three-peat Stanley Cup championship next season. Let’s take a look at three reasons for why he’s right and three reasons for why he’s wrong:. Why He’s Right. 1) The Core Remains...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

No Going Back

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. There is no denying that the Canadiens’ line-up is far from perfect as it is, but would bringing back Alex Galchenyuk (something Bergevin has been rumored to consider – at least according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox) be a potential solution? I really do not think so. The Habs currently have an abundance of wingers and need help either with depth at center or with a puck moving D at the blue line and Chucky is neither of those.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Taking a look at the bottom six

After inspecting Calgary's potential top-six in the last post, it was clear that the group leaves something to be desired. I wonder if we will say the same about the bottom half of the forward unit. Similar to the top-six, the Flames bottom-six lacks in sexiness but could prove to...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Barry Trotz named assistant coach for Canada at 2022 Olympics

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz has been named as an assistant coach for Canada's men's hockey team at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Trotz has 22 years of experience as an NHL head coach, spending 15 years with the Nashville Predators and four...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Oilers Add Depth - Sign Perlini

Over the weekend the Oilers made a couple of signings. First the team signed RFA goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two year two way deal worth $750,000 a year. Skinner is also waivers exempt in the first year meaning that the team can call him up and send him down without having to worry about another team claiming him. The 22 year old netminder led the AHL in wins last season and posted a 0.914SV%. Skinner is still young and is starting to show the ability that could land him in the NHL in some capacity in the next couple of seasons.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura

The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed forwards Max Comtois and Max Jones, as well as defenseman Josh Mahura. Comtois is 22 years old and scored 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games in his first full NHL season this year, a pace of 24 goals and 49 points per 82 games. His contract is for two years and will carry a $2.04 million cap hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy