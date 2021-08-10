On This Day: A Franchise Gets Its New Identity

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. I think every Habs fan truly relished the first-round win over the Maple Leafs and particularly the way it was acquired coming back from a 3-1 deficit. There were some stunning plays in that round, but 2 goals come to mind when I think about it. The first one has got to be Paul Byron’s breakaway shorthanded goal from his knees to give game 1 to Montreal even though they had been outplayed. The fact that it was the often-waived Byron who sealed the deal made it even better, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving man. His post season post on Instagram is a true testament to his love for this team and what it means to him. Then, we have to look back to game 4 and that excellent Galchenyuk feed to Caufield to send him and Suzuki on a 2 on 0 breakaway and which allowed them to force a game 6 when the latter buried the former’s pass. Sweeter still was the fact that it came only 59 seconds into OT after the Leafs had outrageously dominated the third period.