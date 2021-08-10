Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCody talks one of the stars of FX's newest show: "Impeachment: American Crime Story". Emma Malouff gives us a sneak peek of her newest show that premiere's September 7th.

“We’ve Been Waiting Five, Six Years to Get to Here”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Josh O’Connor and the Creators Behind ‘The Crown’. Few historical dramas have enthralled viewers the way The Crown has the last five years. The Netflix drama, created by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated scribe Peter Morgan, kept up that intrigue with one…
According to US media reports, Emma Stone gave birth to her first child at the end of March 2021 – a girl. Now the name is supposedly also known. Hollywood actress Emma Stone, 32, is said to have been the mother of a daughter since the end of March this year. The US entertainment website “TMZ” first reported on this. Accordingly, the Oscar winner had already given birth to a child on March 20 in the greater Los Angeles area. Now the portal also wants to know the name of the baby.
The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock hasn't exactly been the most friendly since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The twosome's time in the courtroom has been heavily documented, with everything from the whopping amount of child support Clarkson is paying her ex to Clarkson's requests to be legally divorced as quickly as possible all being reported by the tabloids.
Keith Lee recently opened up and informed his fans about his sudden extended hiatus from WWE. He also mentioned how the fans had shown hate towards his girlfriend/wife, Mia Yim. He made it very clear that his fiancée did not give him COVID-19, but she did later get it from him because she refused to leave his side. This led to many fans ask for forgiveness.
The music world has lost a young rising star. Rapper YNT Juan, born Juan Bautista Garcia, was found shot dead in a parked car on Sunday, Aug. 8 by police in Hartford, Conn., the Hartford Courant reported. The performer was 17 years old. The manner of his death, caused by a gunshot wound of the head, was ruled a homicide, according to the Hartford Medical Examiner. Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting.
Jenna Johnson is never one to hold back her tears. The Dancing with the Stars pro admitted to sobbing while watching her husband perform in the Maks & Val: Stripped Down Tour. The intimate dance show is full of funny moments, meaningful dances, and the Chmerkovskiy brothers literally stripping down to their underwear.
Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
Rachel Uchitel recently revealed the final message Tiger Woods sent to her. Uchitel, the most well-known Woods mistress, has gone public recently. She complained that she has entered bankruptcy after running out of the money she received in an $8 million settlement from Tiger’s people. She only was paid $5 million, because she violated terms that would have brought her an additional three million. After legal fees and taxes, she was left with $2 million, which has run out.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 16 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) contemplates going public with his relationship. On that same day, though, he also reconsiders a big decision. Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) keeps a huge secret from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The...
"Over the past two months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has morphed from a plandid look at very rich women bickering about petty things — previous tiffs have included being late to a meetup and the adoption and return of a dog named Lucy Lucy Applejuicey — into a show centered more and more on one woman’s too-desperate performance to prove her innocence," says Alex Abad-Santos. "The change in tone is the outcome of legal actions taken against Erika Girardi and her husband Tom — chief among them a lawsuit accusing the Real Housewife of using a phony divorce to hide millions of dollars that her ex-husband allegedly embezzled from his clients. Instead of avoiding the cameras as she undergoes her divorce and other legal woes, Erika (also known by her stage name, Erika Jayne) filmed multiple episodes this season in which decisions, hearings, and news reports break in real time. Her cast mates — who the show claims are her very best friends — appear to have been repeatedly blindsided on camera by these events. While no one on the show says it out loud, Bravo experts and Housewives watchers alike posit that Erika has sought legal counsel as to what to say on the show to not do further damage. Her appearances this season have become peculiar, suddenly asking both cast mates and the audience to forget everything she’s shown us about her fabulous life over the past six years. It’s likely why her behavior this season resembles a community theater’s enthusiastic revival of The Glass Menagerie. It’s reality, bursting through the layers of TV production and legal artifice. And I cannot stop watching."
The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.

