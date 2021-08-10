AUDIO: Vegaz Valentine – “Mad Summer”
Vegaz Valentine is back with his fifth release of the year, in the form of a new EP, “Mad Summer.” Coinciding with his “Sad Summer” album, the EP feels like an extension of the previous release, with six tracks that are full of raw emotion. As the title suggests, the project has some tracks that feature an aggressive flow from Valentine, but that doesn’t stop him from slowing things down a bit on songs like the reflective “Goodbye.” Vegaz Valentine is consistently working to create his own lane, and you can hear that on this project. Have a listen to “Mad Summer” below:breakingandentering.net
