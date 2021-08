Boeing's Starliner spacecraft won't be flying to the International Space Station on a crucial NASA test flight this month after all. After a series of delays that began with a Russian module mishap at the International Space Station (ISS) on Starliner's planned July 30 launch date, followed by the discovery that 12 valves on the Starliner spacecraft were not functioning properly during preflight checks, Boeing announced on Friday (Aug. 13) that it would stand down from the current launch window. A new timeframe for the launch has not yet been announced and four of the valves on Starliner are still stuck.