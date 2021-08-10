Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Another Game-Used Jersey for the Collection

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. If you regularly read my blog or follow me on Twitter, you already know I have a sizeable Montreal Canadiens’ collection, it started small with some hockey cards, then it moved on to autographed jerseys and pucks and over the last few years, to game-used items. Those items are not cheap, and I find that one of the best ways to acquire Montreal Canadiens’ game-used jerseys is to be a Club 1909 member and collect points all year long. Then, it’s a matter to be lucky and be ready when the gamers are uploaded to the rewards section of the app.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Jerseys#Habs#Tricolore Sports#Canadiensmtl#Hof#Aux Items#Et D Accumuler Des#Vous Devez Avoir De La#Les Habs Ne Donnaient#Grande Fan Cette Saison#Ce Qui Veux#Et A#Si Vous Tes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Ottawa Senators

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: If Mika Zibanejad were to take a six-year extension between $9 and $9.5 million, would it take the New York Rangers out of Jack Eichel talks> Zibanejad may want more and might be able to get more on the open market. If the Rangers wouldn’t go that high on Zibanjad, then he knows where they stand.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Make Coaching Changes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced some changes in the organization on Friday. A couple of former Bruins have been named to some positions within the organization. Chris Kelly has been named assistant coach for the Boston Bruins while Adam McQuaid will take over Kelly's spot as...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Will Face Curious Decision on Morgan Frost

The Philadelphia Flyers offseason roster shuffle leaves room to speculate about the future of prospect center Morgan Frost, who suffered a season ending shoulder injury in his second game of the 2020-21 season. Frost is the third ranked prospect in the Flyers system, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s recent analysis....
NHLCBS Sports

Fantasy Hockey: NHL free agency recap with all the key moves

There were a flurry of free agent signings when the market opened July 28. Many involved teams rounding out their depth charts and AHL squads with minor signings, but several involved teams backing up the Brinks truck in order to bring major pieces in that will be key to the club's success over the next few seasons.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Shesterkin signs four-year extension with Rangers

We take a break from the Jack Eichel speculation, spurred by tweets from Steve Valiqueette and Rick Carpinello, to focus on actual news. New York officially came to terms on a contract with Igor Sheshterkin today. While the $ were in the hoped for range, the years are what might be a surprise.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes looking weaker at every position after early offseason moves

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes will look very different heading into next season, with 10 notable players from last season’s roster finding new homes. While the team has made some additions as well, it's hard to look at the current roster and say it's better on...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Three players the Kings could trade this offseason

With recent additions to an already somewhat crowded roster, the Los Angeles Kings have more players than roster spots, heading into next season. In a recent article, I asked whether readers thought the Kings would look to trade depth forwards this offseason in order to clear roster space, to which 80 per cent of people voted that they would. Looking more broadly, I decided to pick out three players on the Kings' roster who could be dealt at some point this offseason, in order to make space in the lineup.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Re-signing Andreas Athanasiou was the right move for Kings

While the Los Angeles Kings made some major additions in free agency, a slightly less notable move was the team re-signing forward Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year contract, with a $2.7 million cap hit. Athanasiou is 27 years old and was originally signed by the Kings last offseason, after he...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

White Sox unveil their ‘Field of Dreams Game’ jerseys

CHICAGO – It’s a game that’s been in the works for two years that will finally get played next Thursday. The “Field of Dreams Game”, featuring a contest played on the grounds of the iconic 1980s baseball movie, had just about everything set before Thursday except for one thing: Uniforms.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Forward Thinking

During this late summer lull as the NHL offseason activity flatlines, here's what the Blackhawks forward lines look at present:. * There's uncertainty around whether Jonathan Toews is not only at full health to start the season but also available for all of or at least much of 2021-22. *...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blues top six looks solid (even without Tarasenko)

To this point, the Blues have had a relatively quiet offseason, especially when you only consider the additions. Still, the two players Doug Armstrong has added to the ranks (Brandon Saad & Pavel Buchnevich) should provide substantial impact. As we've discussed on countless occasions, a major question mark remains with...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Can the Lightning Challenge for the Three-peat?

If Pat Maroon is to be believed, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a stellar chance at challenging for the three-peat Stanley Cup championship next season. Let’s take a look at three reasons for why he’s right and three reasons for why he’s wrong:. Why He’s Right. 1) The Core Remains...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ducks should look to take bad contracts for future assets

The Anaheim Ducks have stayed quiet so far this offseason and while it’s unlikely they’ll make any major additions, they shouldn’t be afraid to leverage their cap flexibility. The team has about $17.5 million in cap space – not even including potential LTIR space from Ryan Kesler’s contract. Many teams...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes should look to add a third-line winger

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. With Warren Foegele being traded to the Edmonton Oilers and Brock McGinn signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Carolina Hurricanes are left with a hole in the top-nine of their forward group. Aside from the top-six group, featuring Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Nino Niederreiter,...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Andrew Cogliano should be a solid depth addition for Sharks

As one of the San Jose Sharks' three notable signings in free agency, forward Andrew Cogliano will be joining the team on a one-year contract, worth $1 million. Cogliano is 34 years old and had spent the last two and half years with the Dallas Stars. The forward scored five goals and 11 points in 54 games this past season, a pace of eight goals and 17 points per 82 games. Cogliano also spent time with Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, earlier in his career.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

NHL Trade Rumors: The Top 5 Players Who Did Not Get Traded & Why

It’s the time of the offseason and the anti-trade rumors. We considered putting on blast one of the anonymous bloggers who was reporting, step by step, a free agent signing on Wednesday..except for the fact that it didn’t actually happen. But there are other players whose names have appeared in reputable reports, NHL trade speculation, and we otherwise expected to see traded by now, including one by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

No Going Back

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. There is no denying that the Canadiens’ line-up is far from perfect as it is, but would bringing back Alex Galchenyuk (something Bergevin has been rumored to consider – at least according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox) be a potential solution? I really do not think so. The Habs currently have an abundance of wingers and need help either with depth at center or with a puck moving D at the blue line and Chucky is neither of those.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Leafs free agent aftermath - Center

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs faced an offseason with key players entering free agency and not a great deal of space under the salary cap to either re-sign or replace them. GM Kyle Dubas was not in a position to bid for big names on July 28, but needed to replace big contributors like Frederik Andersen and Zach Hyman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy