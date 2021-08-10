Another Game-Used Jersey for the Collection

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. If you regularly read my blog or follow me on Twitter, you already know I have a sizeable Montreal Canadiens’ collection, it started small with some hockey cards, then it moved on to autographed jerseys and pucks and over the last few years, to game-used items. Those items are not cheap, and I find that one of the best ways to acquire Montreal Canadiens’ game-used jerseys is to be a Club 1909 member and collect points all year long. Then, it’s a matter to be lucky and be ready when the gamers are uploaded to the rewards section of the app.