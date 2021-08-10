Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

McDonald’s encourages transition back to trays amid supply issues with takeout bags

By Nexstar Media Wire
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Despite supply issues, customers at McDonald’s are not likely to notice a lack of bags or straws at their local restaurants, the company says. McDonald’s had warned franchise owners of a supply-chain issue affecting bags in late July, The Wall Street Journal reported. At the time, the company reportedly attributed the supply issue to increased customer demand for takeout bags during the pandemic, even for dine-in orders that would have previously been served on trays.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Internal Communications#Food Packaging#Takeout#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw it Away Now, USDA Says

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Is Rumored to Be Bringing Back This Super Popular Menu Item

While McDonald's seems to be increasingly focused on developing new, headline-grabbing menu items (most notably, its celeb collab meals) the fast-food giant is also scoring points by bringing back old fan favorites. In a move reminiscent of Wendy's viral Spicy Chicken Nuggets moment, McDonald's delighted fans earlier this year by restoring the popular Hi-C drink to menus nationwide. And now, there is speculation that another major comeback could be on the horizon.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Your Next McDonald's Order Might Come On A Tray Instead Of In A Bag. Here's Why

Remember the good ol' days, when the entrance to McDonald's dining room wasn't locked, you looked the employee in the eye when you placed your order, and your Big Mac, fries, and drink were arrayed nicely on a plastic tray for you to take to your table? As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on, you may have thought those days were gone for good. But we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which might be the oncoming delta variant speeding in our direction. Nevertheless, as America marches arm in arm toward normalcy (some of those arms more vaccinated than others), McDonald's customers in some parts of the country are starting to enjoy the dine-in experience once again.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Grocery & Supermaketpurecountry1067.com

McDonald’s Is Facing a Paper Bag Shortage

McDonald’s is facing a shortage that could affect how you order from the chain: paper bags. Apparently, the shortage is caused by dine-in customers receiving their food in paper bags instead of the usual plastic tray. McDonald’s says that the shortage isn’t really bad, but customers may have to expect...
Restaurants963xke.com

McDonald’s and Starbucks are Bringing Back Masks

McDonald’s and Starbucks have changed their mask mandates. McDonald’s will be requiring both staff and guests to mask up, regardless of vaccine status, at most of its U.S. restaurants while Starbucks is now issuing a “strong” recommendation for masks. Both companies had previously suspended their mask policies in May. (Yahoo)
Public HealthNew York Post

McDonald’s grappling with tight supply of to-go bags, straws

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is facing a tight supply of paper to-go bags and straws, the company has warned workers — the latest supply-chain hiccup to emerge as the shifting demands of the pandemic continue to cause headaches across industries. McDonald’s urged restaurant owners in an internal message to limit orders...
Restaurantsprimetimer.com

McDonald's

Showing 1 - 11 of 11 articles tagged "McDonald's" McDonald's films its commercials on its own soundstage. The 5,000-square foot McDonald’s Production Center near Los Angeles features both a soundstage and dining room, including two kitchens, one... Posted Thursday 6/28/18 at 1:18PM EDT. Seinfeld writer thinks McDonald's should pay him...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

McDonald’s donating school supplies

Local McDonald’s owner-operators are donating 75 school supply kits to Pierre teachers on Monday from 2-4 p.m. Teachers must register online for a time slot. The kits include pencils, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper, Post-it notes and more. Leonard Management Group is donating more than $30,000 in school supplies to teachers across three states, including South Dakota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy