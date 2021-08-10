Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Tuesday, August 10

August 22, 2021 - El Dorado County Sheriff, in collaboration with CAL FIRE, has released a map displaying properties that have been inspected for any damage or any that have been destroyed by the Caldor Fire. This process is NOT complete and is ongoing. The map includes a list of damaged and destroyed structures provided by CAL FIRE’s Damage Inspection Teams. Damage inspections, including locations, are preliminary and numerous sites still require confirmation. The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Teams are working as quickly as possible to supply the needed information to those that were or have been evacuated. The icons on the map indicate the current known status of the structure. The map will be updated every day at 9:00 A.M. to reflect the validated collection points from the day prior.