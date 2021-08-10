Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Tuesday, August 10

goldrushcam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 10, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Tuesday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is now 487,764 acres, a reduction of 1,523 acres due to better mapping with 25% Contained. Weather indicates that we have the potential for major fire growth due to increased atmospheric instability. There may be some burn out operations in the West Zone.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Wildland Fire#Eastern Sierra#Smoke Air Quality Outlook#The Dixie Fire#Aqi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Monument Fire Monday, August 23, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Monument Fire on Monday at 5:45 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the California Monument Fire and McFarland Fire for Monday, August 23, 2021. August 23, 2021 - Monument Fire Update for Monday Morning, 150,011...
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings Updates for Sunday, August 22, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE 8/22/2021 12:00 P.M. SUMMARY OF DIXIE FIRE EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS. The emergency alert zone map can be accessed at: community.zonehaven.com. PLEASE CALL CALTRANS/CHP ROAD CLOSURES NUMBER (800)427-7623 FOR UPDATED INFORMATION ON ROAD CLOSURES. 911 AND NON-EMERGENCY DISPATCH WILL NOT HAVE INFORMATION THAT IS NOT AVAILABLE AT THAT NUMBER.
EnvironmentBryan College Station Eagle

Wildland fires' noxious smoke brings air pollution

When a single wildfire can ravage more than 1,000 square miles, it is impossible to ignore. When it threatens to destroy your wife’s family’s small mountain hometown of Chester, California, causing its evacuation while you sit helplessly thousands of miles away, it deepens the fear and the anguish felt for loss experienced by so many due to the devastation this hellish blaze continues to produce.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Dixie Fire Monday, August 23, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Dixie Fire on Monday at 5:45 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: California Dixie Fire Public Information Map and Infrared Map for Monday, August 23, 2021 - Interpreted Acreage: 725,433. August 23, 2021 - Dixie Fire is 725,822 acres...
Politicsgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire Operational Updates from Lassen National Forest for Sunday, August 22, 2021

August 22, 2021 – Here are some operational updates for the Dixie Fire from the Lassen National Forest for Sunday, August 22, 2021. Fire managers’ report this evening that the Dixie Fire East zone has crossed the Genesee Valley Road. Firefighters spent most of the day with equipment and air support trying to hold the fire at the road. The two spots are 1 and 2 acres near Grizzly Mountain and the day shift remained long enough for the night shift to get in place and begin working to hold the spots.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Caldor Fire Monday, August 23, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Caldor Fire on Monday at 5:15 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the California Caldor Fire for Monday, August 23, 2021. Update: California Caldor Fire Briefing Map and Public Information Map for Monday, August 23,...
El Dorado County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Caldor Fire Online Structure Damage Map Now Available

August 22, 2021 - El Dorado County Sheriff, in collaboration with CAL FIRE, has released a map displaying properties that have been inspected for any damage or any that have been destroyed by the Caldor Fire. This process is NOT complete and is ongoing. The map includes a list of damaged and destroyed structures provided by CAL FIRE’s Damage Inspection Teams. Damage inspections, including locations, are preliminary and numerous sites still require confirmation. The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Teams are working as quickly as possible to supply the needed information to those that were or have been evacuated. The icons on the map indicate the current known status of the structure. The map will be updated every day at 9:00 A.M. to reflect the validated collection points from the day prior.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

State and Federal Partners in California and Arizona Ask Public to Help Detect and Prevent Spread of Fungus Deadly to Bats

August 23, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO -- Results from monitoring work this spring suggest that Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd), the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome (WNS) in bats, may be present in samples collected from multiple species in five counties across California and northwestern Arizona. The analytical results for these samples...

Comments / 0

Community Policy