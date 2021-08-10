Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Tuesday, August 10
August 10, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Tuesday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is now 487,764 acres, a reduction of 1,523 acres due to better mapping with 25% Contained. Weather indicates that we have the potential for major fire growth due to increased atmospheric instability. There may be some burn out operations in the West Zone.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0