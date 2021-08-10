Comic Iliza Shlesinger, with San Antonio show at Tobin Center, talks about her online cooking show, her Netflix movie and drive-in comedy
Name a type of platform, and there’s a very good chance that comedian Iliza Shlesinger is creating content somewhere on it. The Dallas native is all over Netflix, with four specials, a sketch comedy show and “Good on Paper,” an entertaining rom-com that she stars in and wrote. She’s also in the drama “Pieces of a Woman” and the action comedy “Spenser Confidential” on the site.www.expressnews.com
