Today, the 5.4-acre area of Jersey City known as Hamilton Park is one of the most desirable places to live. The beautiful brownstones, family-friendly parks, and excellent restaurants make it a great place to live, and the proximity to New York City by the PATH and NJ Transit certainly doesn’t hurt. Many of the buildings have rich, centuries-old histories giving them ornate details and intricacies that draw visitors and locals alike. Much of the area’s original appearance can be seen through restorations and between modern buildings, which also makes the area a desirable place to live and explore. History buffs can explore several landmarks, too, some of which are listed here. Read on for a historical tour of Jersey City’s Hamilton Park.