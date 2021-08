The Aiken Training Track, where young thoroughbreds are prepared for racing and the Aiken Trials are held, will be the site of a horse auction this fall. “We’re really looking forward to it,” said Aiken Training Track President Bill Gutfarb. “It will help increase awareness of the track. We’ve been trying to think of other ways to utilize this beautiful facility for horse-related activities. We hope that the public will come out and enjoy something that is different.”