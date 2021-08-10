Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho to Lead Hulu Coming-of-Age Romance Feature

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho will star in a high school coming-of-age romance from Hulu , Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne ’s Animal Pictures and American High.

The untitled project follows an aspiring young artist who is forced to join her high school track team. She uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a longtime crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Kirsten King and Casey Rackham penned the script. Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field will also produce the project from first-time feature director Sammi Cohen.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett will produce for American High, which has partnered with the streaming service on a series of high school-set features like The Binge and Plan B.

Andrew Miano will produce for Depth of Field and Katie Newman for 3Arts. Along with Lyonne and Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens will produce for Animal Pictures, which will soon release Peacock’s one-hour mystery series Poker Face . Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen of Depth of Field will executive produce.

Blanchard, repped by Untitled Entertainment, Union Agency and Goodman Genow, can currently be seen in the TBS series Snowpiercer . Cravalho, who broke out for voicing Disney animation Moana , is repped by Gersh, Stagecoach Entertainment and Schreck Rose.