If you've got Panera at Home soup in the fridge, you'll want to pay attention to a recall shared by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on August 5. Blount Fine Foods is recalling about 6,384 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup. The recall was initiated because of "possible foreign matter contamination." Specifically, there might be pieces of gray nitrile glove in the soup, which is not a standard ingredient. The company notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it had received complaints from people who discovered pieces of a glove in their soup. Though, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the soup.