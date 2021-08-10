Cancel
Michael Gallup Embracing New Reps In The Slot

By Rob Phillips
 4 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. – Michael Gallup stutter-stepped, bounced to the boundary with a step on Rams cornerback Darious Williams, and grabbed a perfect back-shoulder throw from quarterback Garrett Gilbert in the end zone. The jump-ball catch in Saturday's joint practice is the type of play Gallup has made throughout his first...

ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

