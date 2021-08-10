Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Israel investigating May barrage that killed 6 in Gaza

By ILAN BEN ZION, RASHED RASHID Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zV0i0_0bNSClOA00

After initially finding no grounds for disciplinary action, the Israeli military later opened an investigation into an artillery bombardment that killed six Palestinian civilians, including an infant, in the Gaza Strip in May.

To date, no soldiers or senior officers have been punished for the errant fire, which witnesses say came without warning. Human rights groups have long accused the Israeli military of having a poor record of investigating the conduct of its troops, and the Haaretz daily last week accused the army of covering up the incident.

The shelling during the latest war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza took place in the night of May 13. It came ahead of an Israeli bombardment targeting Hamas’s underground tunnel network. Ahead of the tunnel strikes, Israeli artillery bombarded the northern Gaza Strip and struck near a cluster of dilapidated homes belonging to a Bedouin community outside the town of Beit Lahia.

Nasser Abu Fares, 50, a local resident, said relatives were visiting to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and he was standing in the street near his home when the shelling began.

“The first shell fell on my house in this area, and the dust rose, and we ran until we were 100 meters away,” he said.

While the Israeli military often issues warnings or evacuation orders to residents ahead of large-scale operations, Abu Fares said: “No one warned us.”

The barrage killed six people, including three of his daughters and his 9-month-old grandson.

In a statement, the army said an “operational inquiry” was immediately conducted. It declined to provide details, but acknowledged the probe found no signs of criminal negligence.

However, it said “relevant takeaways from the review were used to inform several changes” and that the matter was now in the hands of a high-level investigative body known as the “General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism.”

“When an initial allegation or suspicion of misconduct does not by itself reach the level of criminal suspicion, the Military Advocate General’s Corps (MAG) requires additional factual information in order to make a decision whether to open a criminal investigation,” it said.

Comprised of senior military officials and legal experts and headed by a major general, the fact-finding mechanism was formed during Israel's 2014 war against Hamas militants.

It holds broad investigative powers and is meant to assist the military advocate general when deciding whether to open criminal investigations. It also issues recommendations “that will help mitigate the risk of irregular incidents occurring in the future,” the army said.

The army has said the establishment of this mechanism reflects its serious commitment to respecting international legal norms. But critics say the army has a poor record of investigating itself.

"We give little faith to the investigations that the army is conducting and I don’t think it will be different this time,” said Yael Stein, chief researcher of the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Her group stopped a longstanding practice of assisting military investigations in 2016 after concluding the probes were not serious and amounted to cover-ups.

She said the main problem is that the investigations typically focus on decisions by low-ranking soldiers while ignoring the broader roles of top commanders or political and legal officials behind these practices. “The policy itself is never investigated,” she said.

The Haaretz daily last week accused the army of hiding the actions it had taken in the aftermath of the shelling. It reported that several low-ranking soldiers involved in the shelling were suspended, but later returned to their positions, and that a battalion commander was transferred to a non-combat position. No senior officers were punished or removed, the paper reported. It did not give the source for its information.

The military's ability to investigate itself is a key issue in an investigation by the International Criminal Court into possible Israeli war crimes in Gaza. Although Israel does not recognize the ICC's authority, the court can try to pursue cases if it concludes that Israel is unwilling or incapable of carrying out a credible investigation.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of carrying out actions that “apparently amount to war crimes ” during the May war. It said Israel's “consistent unwillingness to seriously investigate alleged war crimes” underscored the need for the ICC probe. It has also accused Hamas of war crimes due to its indiscriminate rocket fire at Israeli cities.

The May war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza began after Hamas launched rockets toward Jerusalem in solidarity with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters following heavy-handed police actions against them at a flashpoint holy site.

Israeli airstrikes killed nearly 260 Palestinians, including dozens of militants and 67 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas fired over 4,300 rockets and missiles into Israel, killing 13, including one soldier and two children.

It was the fourth major round of fighting between Israel and Hamas since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian elections.

A day after the deadly shelling near Beit Lahia, the Israeli military reported the destruction of Hamas attack tunnels but made no mention of the artillery fire toward the homes.

Abu Fares said he didn't want money or a house in compensation, only to see those responsible for the bloodshed to be held accountable. “I demand justice,” he said.

———

Rashid reported from Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Hamas#Gaza War#Us Army#Israeli#Haaretz#Bedouin#Mag#Human Rights Watch#Palestinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Israel to permit Palestinians through Gaza border crossing after 18-month COVID-19 lockdown

Israel is set to allow Palestinian merchants to enter a border crossing for the first time in nearly 18 months after stringent coronavirus regulations barred entrance. The military announced the development Friday and said permits for 1,350 Gaza residents, including 1,000 Palestinian merchants and 350 business people, would be approved in the coming days, according to the Times of Israel. The traders, who must either be fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, will enter through the Erez crossing.
WorldThe Jewish Press

After Hamas Blocks UN from Inspecting Terror Tunnel Under Gaza School, Israeli Envoy Calls for Freeze Gaza UNRWA Funding

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the United Nations Gilad Erdan sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and to the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, UN Under-Secretary-General Philippe Lazzarini demanding action after UN officials were barred by Hamas from inspecting a UNRWA school in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza.
Middle EastBBC

The murderous crime wave sweeping Israel's Arabs

Israel's Arab minority accounts for about one-fifth of the population, but in recent years it has experienced the vast majority of the country's murders. In 2020, 97 Arab citizens were killed, compared to less than half of that in the Jewish community, according to a tally by the Abraham Initiatives group, a Jewish-Arab organisation which promotes positive ties between the two communities. So far this year, about 60 have been killed.
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Human Rights Watch accuses Hamas of war crimes

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rockets launched by Hamas into Israel earlier this year killed and injured civilians in Israel and Gaza, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, accusing the militant group of war crimes. The New York City-based non-governmental organization said the rocket fire in May killed 12 and injured dozens...
WorldArkansas Online

Hamas committed war crimes, group says

JERUSALEM -- A prominent international human-rights group Thursday accused Hamas of committing war crimes during a recent 11-day conflict with Israel by indiscriminately firing thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centers. In its report, Human Rights Watch also said it had concluded that a misfired rocket launched by Hamas killed...
Middle EastNewsbug.info

In surprise move, Israel OKs 1,000 housing units for Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel — In an unexpected move, Israel on Wednesday approved 1,000 housing units for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The housing units are to be located in five villages in Area C, which is solely controlled by Israel, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. According to...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Lebanon-Israel war may not be imminent: analysts

BEIRUT, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The recent exchange of rockets between Lebanon and Israel do not necessarily imply an imminent risk of war between the two countries, Lebanese analysts said. Youssef Diab, political analyst at the Lebanese University, told Xinhua that the recent exchange of rockets aimed mainly at conveying...
Militarytalesbuzz.com

Israel retaliates for arson balloons with airstrikes on Gaza

Israeli warplanes dropped bombs on two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to fire balloons launched from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli military said it hit a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel on Friday, The Associated Press reported.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Israel targets Hamas sites after balloons from Gaza ignite fires

Israeli aircraft bombed Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel’s military said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strikes on Saturday that targeted what the military said was a rocket launching site and a compound belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza.
The Jewish Press

Palestinians Prioritize Israel’s Destruction over a Palestinian State

The Palestinian Authority goes to great lengths to dissuade Palestinian Arabs from selling land to Jews. Recently, Palestinian Media Watch reported, Fatah publicly exposed, shamed and endangered an Arab “traitor” who sold land to Jews in Jerusalem:. The PA has publicly exposed, shamed, and literally endangered the life of an...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Why the Media is Drawn To Israel

Have you ever wondered why the international media is drawn to Israel?. Arab/Israeli Conflict Offers a Compelling War Story. The late Tamar Liebes, a professor of communication at the Hebrew University, opined that the Israeli-Arab conflict offers a compelling war story in which the front lines are frequently shifting, the front and rear boundaries are not clearly defined, they cannot be excluded, there is often no clear winner, and the media’s focus is on “the unexpected within the expected.” The ongoing nature of the war has created a longstanding infrastructure of foreign correspondents, facilitating the opportunity for other reporters to file stories once they arrive on the scene.
Middle EastNPR

A Look At The Gaza Strip, 2 Months After A Devastating 11-Day War With Israel

It's been over two months since the end of a fierce 11-day war between Hamas and Israel. We're going to check in now on what's happened to address the devastation inside the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes, if you recall, killed more than 250 people there and left thousands without livable homes. Rocket fire from Gaza killed 13 people in Israel, where leaders now want to keep militants from misusing reconstruction supplies. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Jerusalem to discuss where things stand. Hello.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Ismail Haniyeh re-elected as leader of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been re-elected unopposed, officials confirmed Monday, furthering his grip over the Palestinian Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip after recent clashes with Israel. Israel has blockaded Gaza since then, citing repeated attacks, while Hamas has been internationally shunned and declared a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

Comments / 1

Community Policy