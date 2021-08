CHICAGO (CBS) — Murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French was being remembered Tuesday night for her heroism. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, one family said Officer French helped save their baby’s life – rushing the 1-month-old to the hospital with lightning speed after the baby girl was shot in the head. The family of the baby girl, Terriana Smith, never got to thank Officer French. The family said they’ll never forget French’s quick-thinking and her kindness on the ride to the hospital. The baby girl miraculously survived – and the family said it’s thanks to Officer French. Terriana was one of seven people...