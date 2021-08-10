Cancel
Mattingly to rejoin Marlins on Friday after bout with virus

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly walks to the mound for a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday.

The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

James Rowson has been the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence.

Mattingly was voted NL manager of the year in 2020 after he guided the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2003.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

