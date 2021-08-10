Cancel
Hawaii State

$1 trillion infrastructure deal heads to House, Hawaii expected to receive $2.8 billion if passed

KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — An estimated $2.8 billion of a $1 trillion infrastructure deal passed by the Senate on Tuesday might be headed to Hawaii sooner than later. The Senate gave approval to the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that will fund the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act after weeks of back and forth talks, paving way to some much needed assistance for Hawaii’s roads.

