$1 trillion infrastructure deal heads to House, Hawaii expected to receive $2.8 billion if passed

An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck off the Alaska peninsula in the early hours of Saturday.The Alaskan earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which initially reported the tremor.Shaking was felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak, and Bethel just before 4am local time.No tsunami alert was issued, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.Just two weeks ago on 28 July, an 8.2 earthquake shook the southwest coast of the Alaska, triggering tsunami warnings. No large waves were reported.It was the largest earthquake to hit the US in more than 50 years, but due...