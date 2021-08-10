Jamey Johnson And Riley Green Team Up For Incredible Performance Of “In Color”

It looks like there was a hell of a party to celebrate the Nashville staple Losers Bar last night.

For the 15th anniversary of the midtown bar, which hosts Whiskey Jam in the parking lot during the summer months, they pulled out all the stops with a star-studded lineup and completely packed crowd.

It included performances by Chris Young, Dee Jay Silver, Clint Daniels and Bobby Pinson, but Riley Green was the headliner that stole the show.

Riley was joined onstage by one of his favorite artists and fellow Alabama native, the one and only Jamey Johnson , to sing Jamey’s hit “In Color” – and it was pretty incredible.

Of course, Riley is known to cover that song quite often on his own at his shows, but it was pretty damn cool to see them up on stage together.

Riley lent himself more on background vocals and guitar here, but the crowd was eating it up, singing along to every single word (as they should, it’s one of the greatest country songs ever in my opinion):

Here’s another look at that massive crowd singing along:

They also sang a little George Strait, breaking out the #1 hit “Give It Away” which Jamey co-wrote with Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon:

But Jamey Johnson wasn’t the only surprise guest who showed up: Jon Pardi was also there for a duet of “Heartache on the Dance Floor” with Riley.

And there was also a surprise appearance by Morgan Wallen, who premiered a brand new song, “Flower Shop” , that was written by his friends Ernest, Ben Burgess and Mark Holman (and inspired by the George Jones classic “A Good Year For The Roses”) .

Looks like one hell of a party.