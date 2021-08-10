UMD Leadership & Diversity

Universities and industry collaborate to create pathways to the C-suite for ethnic minorities and women. In an unprecedented effort to foster the professional growth and development of a diverse talent pool, Marian University has activated a coalition of universities and stakeholders within the state of Indiana to launch a groundbreaking Diversity in Leadership Program (DIL). The program is designed to help close gaps in educational attainment, wealth, skills, and opportunity for minoritized groups and to create more inclusive living, working, and learning communities, enhancing Central Indiana as a thriving regional ecosystem. DIL will help fulfill Indiana’s need to develop a talent pool within the central Indiana by supporting highly qualified and diverse professionals for senior-leadership positions in the public, private, non- profit, and social sectors, while supplementing the region's talent attraction and retention efforts. The program was created by Leon Jackson, Ph.D., who serves as the executive director of strategic initiatives for Marian University.