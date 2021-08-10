UMD Leadership & Diversity
SCSE Associate Dean Erin Sheets joins the IAspire organization. Erin Sheets, associate dean in the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Swenson College of Science and Engineering, was today named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, a leadership program aimed at helping STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities. The academy is part of the Aspire Alliance’s Institutional Change Initiative, which the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and the University of Georgia lead.news.d.umn.edu
