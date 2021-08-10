Remona Burchell is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Remona Burchell is the only Alabama student-athlete, past and present, to have won a gold medal at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Four other Crimson Tide athletes medaled in the competition, with former softball player Haylie McCleney earning silver as part of the United States team, former pitcher David Robertson taking home silver with the U.S. baseball squad, current swimmer Rhyan White earning silver for Team USA's 400m medley relay, and former runner Kirani James capturing bronze with Grenada in the men's 400m race.

Burchell, though, finished tops in terms of medaling by Alabama athletes, and she did it in the 4x100m relay of qualifying heats with Jamaica.

The 29-year-old runner was part of the Crimson Tide's track & field program in 2015 and 2016 after transferring from the junior college ranks. She arrived at the Capstone having already won the Jamaican national championship of 2011 and the national junior college championship of 2013 in the 100m sprint.

At Alabama, Burchell was an NCAA Champion in 2015 in the indoor 60m race. She also was a national champion in the same competition the year before, as well as for the outdoor 100m race.

As a three-time NCAA Champion in two different events, Burchell was a first team All-American four different times for three different events, the indoor 60m in 2015, indoor 60m in 2014, outdoor 4x100 relay in 2014, and outdoor 100m that same year.

In short, Burchell's gold medal in this year's Olympics was her highest feat yet, but it's just one of many personal accolades she's attained in the past decade.

Honorable mention

Representing the United States, former Alabama athlete Daniel Haugh reached the finals of the men's hammer throw.

Former Crimson Tide runner, Grenada's Kirani James, captured bronze in the men's 400m race.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James