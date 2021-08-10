Cancel
New Buffalo, MI

Power Being Restored After Storm

WSJM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooling stations have been set up by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office due to power outages in the southwest part of the county from overnight storms. They are at the New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building on US-12, Michiana Village Hall on Cherokee Drive in New Buffalo, and the Mars Community Center on Mars Street in Berrien Springs. Each are open to anyone who needs to cool off and get out of the heat. Indiana Michigan Power says over 13,000 customers were without power today in New Buffalo and Bridgman and 1,800 were without power in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. The nearly 7.5 inches of rain that fell in Bridgman flooded a substation and affected three other stations. Crews are working to make repairs and get the power turned back on, and I&M estimates everyone should be restored this evening.

