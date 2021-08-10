Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Insane Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Sees Doc Ock Unmasking All Three Peter Parkers

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With Black Widow in the rear view, the MCU has officially returned to theaters for Phase Four. Three new releases will be arriving in theaters over the next few months, including Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. There are countless fan theories circulating the internet about the project, the most popular being that previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be appearing alongside Tom Holland. And some insane No Way Home fan art sees Doc Ock unmasking all three Peter Parkers.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Art#Mcu#Phase Four#No Way Home#Instagram A#Disney#Far From Home#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland begins to say goodbye: Marvel has already replaced him as Spider-Man

Since he put on the suit Spider-Man, Tom Holland became one of the fan-favorite performers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are currently waiting for “No Way Home”, the third film of the superhero within the franchise, and what it can be the actor’s last participation as Peter Parker, as the studio found him a replacement for a nearby project.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Critics Are Going Crazy For Nicolas Cage’s New Movie

Nicolas Cage likes to go big and bold, which is something he’s been doing increasingly often during his decade-long odyssey traversing the VOD genre circuit. However, every now and again he delivers a performance that reminds you why he’s often held up as one of the best talents of his generation, and his central turn in upcoming drama Pig is even being called one of his very best ever.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man Fans are Calling Kirsten Dunst "Desperate" Over Potential No Way Home Cameo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which live-action version of Spider-Man is the most "amazing", "spectacular", "superior" of them all but in 2017, actress Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy pretty much ended the argument when she said that they made the best Spidey films, implying that nobody cares about the reboots that came after them. Dunst would obviously draw flak from fans because of her choice of words and even became "persona non grata" in the eyes of webheads at one point.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Unexpected DC Film Is Dominating The Netflix Most-Watched Chart

HBO Max might be the default home of DC movies, but Netflix‘s line-up is nothing to sniff at. Subscribers in various territories have access to Batman (1989), the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and an impressively wide selection of DC animated features. But right now there’s a DC movie skyrocketing up the rankings that nobody expected to make a comeback: 2010’s The Losers.
Visual ArtPosted by
CinemaBlend

There's Some Amazing Wolverine And Deadpool Concept Art That's Hugh Jackman Approved

The superhero genre has given us so much over the years. We’ve seen the Avengers band together to defend the universe from the wrath of Thanos as well as Wonder Woman facing off with Ares, the God of War. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to receive that long-hoped-for team-up between the X-Men’s Wolverine and Deadpool. That, however, has not stopped fans from imagining what it would look like, and this latest piece of concept art is a bit more “unexpected.” But that didn’t stop Hugh Jackman from giving his stamp of approval to the amazing artwork.
MoviesMovieWeb

Real Steel 2 Talks Are Finally Happening with Hugh Jackman Says Director Shawn Levy

Real Steel 2 is still a possibility. This October will mark the tenth anniversary of Real Steel, the boxing robot drama starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy. Though reviews were mixed, the movie was a hit at the box office, albeit perhaps not as much as Disney had been hoping for. Possibly due to falling short of expectations, a sequel was never made and the world had seemingly moved on.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reason Marvel and Sony consider delaying “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to 2022

The anxiety of the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe grows week by week to wait for important news about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo film of the character played by Tom Holland. We still do not have No official trailer or synopsis revealed, and the reason why there is no information may turn out to be a bad thing for fans.. Release date change?
MoviesCNET

See Scott Eastwood as the perfect new Wolverine in deepfake

Merely days ago, Hugh Jackman stamped out any chance he would return to the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who held the role for nearly 17 years and consequently gained the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero" said that he'd put what he called "one of the great chapters of [his] life" behind him.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘could be the last Marvel Spidey movie’

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Later this year, Tom Holland will star in his third Spider-Man movie: No Way Home. The film introduces a collection of various Spider-Men, including former stars of the character Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While Spidey is one of the most popular series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MJ star Zendaya says it could be coming to an end soon.
MoviesGame Informer Online

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Latest Trailer Highlights Symbiote Feeding

Venom's comic book identity changes as quickly as the seasons. He started as a bad guy who ate plenty of brains and battled Spider-Man, transformed into a vigilante who did some good (and some bad), and then went full-on hero to save the universe, an act that led to him gaining god-like powers and aging well beyond his years. The movies featuring this beloved character appear to be keeping things simple. Venom and his his host, Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy), just want to be left alone – and eat a few brains when possible. Other symbiotic characters complicate these efforts and they have to fight to the death. The latest foe to want a piece of Venom is Carnage, who is bonded to Cletus Kasady (brought to life by Woody Harrelson).
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toyline Teases the Sinister Six and Marvel's “Multiversal Consequences”

Spider-Man: No Way Home's toyline hints at "multiversal consequences" with figures inspired by the new movie — and possibly past movies not yet part of the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the season finale of Loki opened the door to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse when a variant (Sophia Di Martino) ousted He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) as the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline," the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the MCU might meet sinister new villains and his own variants: Spider-Men from other universes (Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Daredevil actor debunks Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance rumours

Spider-Man: No Way Home has caused plenty of online rumours lately, but the latest unsubstantiated Marvel Cinematic Universe conspiracy is, let’s be honest, a bit much. Marvel Youtuber Pelicomic claimed that a Twitter paparazzi photo gave credence to the rumour that Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll would appear in the new Spidey movie. However, the actor publicly came forward to deny the viral tweets.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The 5 Best and 5 Worst Fan Theories

With the dawn of another day, comes a new "leaker" insisting his superior position amongst the heads of Sony and Disney, claiming to have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home months before its actual release, or any trailer or sneak peek of any sort. This kind of behavior is common leading up to the release of any comic book, or franchise movie, or any project, with the absurd ﻿WandaVision﻿ theory stint, cold, hard proof of the statement. While anonymous theories have appeared in abundance in platforms like Reddit and 4Chan, which do sometimes prove to be reliable, not all of them have been as plausible, realistic or just as good as others. While some theories make fans wish that the upcoming movie follow this exact story, others have them praying for the opposite.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home share writers

The screenwriter of Loki Y Doctor Strange 2, Michael Waldron, says he was in constant communication with the team of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The screenwriter of Doctor Strange, Michael Waldron, said he was in communication with the team behind Spider-Man: No Way Home to make sure everything ran smoothly.
MoviesCollider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Everything We Know So Far

The third Spider-Man film of the Tom Holland era is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker is once again trying to balance life as a teenager and a superhero, but what does that mean for Spider-Man 3? After all, this film is the last film on Tom Holland’s contract playing the web-slinger. We’re nearing the end of the current Sony and Disney agreement that allows them to share the character, so this could potentially be his final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, we’re going to break down everything we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

She-Hulk to Break Fourth Wall, Deadpool-style, in New Series

We have been finding out a little more about the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk recently, including its numerous confirmed and rumored villains. Now there is a good chance that the series, which will take the form of a legal-based half-hour comedy, will be taking a leaf out of Deadpool's book and see the character "breaking the fourth wall" to speak directly to her audience. For fans of the comics, this will sound familiar as like the Merc With a Mouth, She-Hulk frequently talks directly to her readers in her written adventures.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Tom Holland & Zendaya Confirm Real-Life Romance Rumors?

Soon to be appearing on screen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like Tom Holland and Zendaya have been caught in their own loved up web as new images of the pair appear to have confirmed that the on screen couple is getting together off screen as well. While there have been rumors of a romance between the young stars, the images of them kissing, while waiting at a red light, in Holland's Audi sports car appear to make their status official. As many have commented, there couldn't really be a cuter couple than these two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy