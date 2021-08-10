Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC among cities most prepared to survive Zombie Apocalypse

By Jeff Tavss
 4 days ago
The Chamber of Commerce can now add another benefit to the list of reasons why it's great to live in Salt Lake City: Zombie Apocalypse survivability.

READ: Forget COVID-19? CDC offers tips on surviving zombie apocalypse

Yeah, yeah... the skiing is great, and it's awesome to live near so many amazing national parks, but when the undead are on the march, Lawn Love's rankings claim SLC is a place you want to be.

Salt Lake City finished 27th on the list of Top 200 Best Cities for a Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse , tying its neighbor to the north in Boise.

The rankings were created using 23 key indicators across 6 categories. Some of the metrics include hunting-gear stores per 100,000 living residents, number of military bases and physical activity rate of residents.

Overall, Salt Lake City fared well with a total score of 42.33:

  • Public Health Rank - 39th
  • Vulnerability Rank - 169
  • Infrastructure Rank - 50
  • Supplies Rank - 23
  • Protection Rank - 21
  • Mobility Rank - 97

While ranking in the low 20s may seem a tad precarious for SLC when the zombies do arrive, residents can be thankful they don't live in Laredo, Texas, the city considered the least prepared for the ZA (Zombie Apocalypse for those "in the know").

Huntington Beach, California was the most prepared, along with three Washington cities (Bellevue, Vancouver and Seattle) ranking among the Top 10.

