Oddsmakers Like Richard Seymour’s Hall Of Fame Chances In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — After spending his Saturday night in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bill Belichick said that he hopes to see a few former Patriots get their call in the near future. Oddsmakers think there is a good chance that will happen next year.

BetOnline.Ag is giving former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour 7/4 odds to get his gold jacket in 2022. Seymour certainly has the resume for Canton, the proud owner of three Super Bowl rings, seven Pro Bowl nods and 57.5 sacks over his 12-year career. He played 126 games for the Patriots and was a key member of the team’s dynasty before being traded to Oakland in 2009.

Seymour missed the Hall of Fame cut for the third straight year in 2021, but many believe he’s a lock to make it in 2022. The oddsmakers appear to agree with that sentiment.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel was also given 14/1 odds to make the cut in 2022. Longtime New England nose tackle Vince Wilfork is also joining the Hall of Fame mix in 2022, and is being given 16/1 odds to make it in his first year of eligibility.