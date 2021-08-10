Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago hosting public forums for input on 2022 budget

ABC 7 Chicago
The Chicago Office of Budget and Management is working on the city's budget for 2022 and they want your input.

Susie Park, director of the Office of Budget and Management, joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the forums.

The forums will be held on:

Wednesday, August 11 from 6-8 p.m.

Malcolm X College Gymnasium

1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Thursday, August 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Truman College

1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Doors will open an hour before each forum for a city department resource fair with information on city programs and services. To register and for more information, go to chicago.gov.2022budget . ASL and Spanish interpreting will be available.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
