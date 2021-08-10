Current job openings outnumber those unemployed in AA County

On Tuesday, Anne Arundel County launched a new website offering resources to those looking for work.

Federal COVID unemployment benefits are set to expire September 4. An estimated 85 percent of all unemployed residents in the state are receiving benefits from at least one of the four programs ending.

In June the unemployment rate in Anne Arundel County sat at 5.6 percent, which equated to about 17,000 residents.

Over the past 30 days, County Executive Steuart Pittman says over 20,000 jobs have become available in the county.

Of those, more than 60 percent offer a starting salary of at least $35,000 a year.

“There has never been a better time to re-enter the workforce,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Kids are going back to school, child care assistance is available, employers are searching for talent, and our Career Coaches at Workforce Development have new tools, new training, and direct contact with employers to not only get you hired, but get you on the right career path for you. Go to our brand new website .”

To help out-of-work residents find employment, the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation is holding three hiring events in August.

Multi-business hiring event – Thursday, August 12, from 10am-12pm at the Anne Arundel County Career Center, 613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Community Hiring Event – Tuesday, August 17, 12-3pm at the Stanton Community Center, 92 W. Washington Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Healthcare Hiring Event – Thursday, August 26, 10am-2pm at the at the Anne Arundel County Career Center, 613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Other available services include:

Career Planning & Exploration – determine your career path through assessment and exploration if needed, create a career success plan with your Career Coach

Individual Career Coaching – work one on one with a career coach on your reemployment journey

Skills Training – occupational skills training and certification at no-cost for qualified residents – we do a large variety of training based on what each resident needs, some examples include CNA/GNA, CompTIA security +, CDL B, Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship, Dental Assistance, etc.

Connection to employment – connect to job openings in the region, attend hiring events held by AAWDC

For more information call 410-424-3240.