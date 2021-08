“I have one son. I tried to instill in him to be a positive man, look forward for his future, get on his journey and don’t look back. No matter what kind of falls you have, you keep on moving. I learned that from personal experience. You never stop going until you finish the end. Never give up. When you go through something, it’s always an experience. Once you experience something and you go through it again, you know how to handle it. I went through a divorce two years ago, and here I am single and free. I made it. I’m creating my own fashion to get myself out there. Right now, I’m branding me. Right now, it’s all about Tammie.” – Tammie Butler of Irondale.