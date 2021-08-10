Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A balloon release is planned to honor two women who were killed in a motorcycle wreck on I-20 that happened Aug. 7. A truck lost a tire while heading west on I-20 near Fairfield Avenue and pulled off the highway. A car then hit the truck from behind, causing the truck to cross two lanes of traffic into the path of five motorcycles. Anika “Blackberry” Armer and Alison “Wildcat” Taylor, both 40, were both pronounced dead on the scene; one passenger in the car was also killed. Armer and Taylor were among those riding the motorcycles.