Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Avoids Overheating Issues That Killed Corvettes

By Kristen Lee
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LT4 V8 has had cooling issues in the past. With the CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac wants to make sure that won't happen. At the heart of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is something familiar: General Motors' screaming 6.2-liter, supercharged LT4 V8. It's the unit found in the outgoing Cadillac CTS-V as well as the C7-generation Corvette Z06. And Cadillac's engineers, eager not to repeat any of the overheating issues that plagued the Corvette, took painstaking measures in optimizing the new car's aerodynamics and cooling.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#Compressed Air#Cool Air#Air Flow#Z06#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Truth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
Posted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Finally Getting The Engine It Deserves

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in several trims and engines. GM's goal, like that of its Ford and Ram rivals, is to have something for everyone, ranging from the basic $29,000 Work Truck all the way to the luxurious $53,000 High Country. There's a range of trims in between, including the Trail Boss. Its name perfectly describes what it can do.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Craigslist Find: One-Of-A-Kind 1973 Corvette Wagon

This classic sports car wagon was built by Hot Wheels designer. Imagine being able to call up a Hot Wheels designer to put together your vision of exactly how you want your Corvette to look - that’s exactly how Mike Betterton got his Corvette. In 1973, Mike dreamed up a highly custom that was fully functional, and knew it was going to take some talent to execute it.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Experiencing An Increasing Amount Of V8 Engine Valve Lifter Issues

GM Authority has received a growing number of emails and messages from General Motors pickup truck and SUV owners experiencing valve lifter problems. Some of these owners are stating that their vehicle has been at the dealership for several weeks while waiting on repairs. The valve lifter issues seem to concern the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine and the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines, which can be found in 2019-and-later model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as 2021-model-year full-size GM SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Clean-Looking 1965 Chevy Corvair Packs a C5 Corvette Z06 Engine

Dressed in gleaming medium metallic blue paint with racing stripes, this Corvair is up for auction this month. Named for the slick Corvette and elegant Bel Air, the Chevrolet Corvair has a storied history. With its appearance in January of 1960, it was apparent that Chevrolet’s then-General Manager Ed Cole had put his heart into this car. It was (and still is) the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was widely advertised to appeal to a variety of buyers in two- and four-door versions.
Posted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
gmauthority.com

Rare 409-Powered 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon For Sale: Video

She’s so fine, my 409. This is NOT what the Beach Boys had in mind. This rare 409-powered 1963 Chevy Impala wagon is a mix of plain black wrapper, Big Block sleeper, luxo-barge, and family truckster. The exterior of the Chevy Impala wagon is finished in a glossy black that...
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

World's First C8 Corvette Widebody Looks Wild

Chevrolet has confirmed the all-new Corvette Z06 will debut this fall with a superb-sounding flat-plane crank V8 and a widebody. If, however, you already own a C8 Corvette Stingray and want to give the mid-engine sports car some extra visual flair, Sigala Designs has created the "world's first true widebody C8."
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

If you live in Australia and are among the first to order the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, you might be getting some cash back from the automaker. The Blue Oval has reportedly been offering about 700 of the pony cars to customers in the Land Down Under with a starting price of $83,365. Aussies gladly shelled out that kind of cash to grab a car Ford has been billing as the “most track-focused Mustang” it’s ever made, but there’s a big problem.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Hear the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 supercar before it's revealed

Something wicked-sounding this way comes. Chevrolet has confirmed the imminent arrival of the 2023 Corvette Z06, a higher performance version of the Corvette than the Stingray that's currently on sale. A teaser video released on social media says it will be revealed this fall and offers a taste of its...
fordauthority.com

1970 Ford Torino Cobra 429 SCJ Drag Pack For Sale

The Ford Torino Cobra was all new for the 1970 model year. It had gotten a facelift and revised bodywork, a blacked-out grille, hood, and hood pins. It came with a potent 360-horsepower Thunder Jet V8 and a four-speed Toploader transmission with a Hurst shifter and T-handle standard. But with the correct options, it could be so much more.
CarsWXIA 11 Alive

Ford issues three different recalls for 850K vehicles in North America

WASHINGTON — The Ford Motor Company on Friday issued three different safety recalls on more than 850,000 vehicles across North America. The first recall states there is a weld issue on a rear axle housing spring seat interface in nearly 35,000 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles. The impacted vehicles could experience rear driveline disconnection, and customers may experience vibration and/or shaking while driving at highway speeds. It added that if the driveshaft disconnects, drivers could lose motive power while driving or the vehicle will lose its ability to be put into park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy