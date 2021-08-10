How the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Avoids Overheating Issues That Killed Corvettes
The LT4 V8 has had cooling issues in the past. With the CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac wants to make sure that won't happen. At the heart of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is something familiar: General Motors' screaming 6.2-liter, supercharged LT4 V8. It's the unit found in the outgoing Cadillac CTS-V as well as the C7-generation Corvette Z06. And Cadillac's engineers, eager not to repeat any of the overheating issues that plagued the Corvette, took painstaking measures in optimizing the new car's aerodynamics and cooling.www.thedrive.com
