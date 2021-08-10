You have one more Thursday to get 13 Thursdays deals

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been open for just over a year now. If you haven't had one of their cakes yet, what are you waiting for?. This vanilla bundt cake was incredibly moist and perfectly sweet. The cakes are baked fresh in the Champaign bakery, and I could tell by the taste: the crumb was spongy and delicious. The frosting was Nothing Bundt Cake's signature cream cheese frosting, and it was creamy, sweet with a slight tang, and absolutely fantastic. Because of the cream cheese frosting, the cake should be kept in the fridge until just before enjoying, and the cold cake was a lovely temp on a hot summer afternoon. This vanilla cake served as an after dinner dessert — and a slice of it was my breakfast the next day. It was an awesome treat.