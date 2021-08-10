Cancel
Champaign, IL

You have one more Thursday to get 13 Thursdays deals

By Julie McClure
smilepolitely.com
 6 days ago

Somehow, we've come to the end of the summer. Students will be returning to the U of I campus very soon, and that means Champaign Center Partnership's 13 Thursday promotion is too. The annual promotion encourages us townie folks to check out Campustown businesses while the students are away. It helps the businesses thrive during a slower time, and is a great opportunity for us to see what's there while things aren't very busy.

Juxtapositioned: The life and art of Durango Mendoza

I did not have the pleasure of knowing Durango Mendoza during the 26 years he lived in Urbana. Nor was I familiar with his vast body of work prior to learning that his widow, Jean, had received an Urbana Arts and Culture grant to curate and present what we now know as Juxtapositioned, a multi-location, multi-disciplinary retrospective. After experiencing Juxtapositioned: The art and words of Durango Mendoza, I very much wish I had known him, although in some sense, I now feel as though I do.

