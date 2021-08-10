Greater Than One Group and Honeycomb Health Hit the Road to Support Rare Disease
GREATER THAN ONE GROUP AND HONEYCOMB HEALTH HIT THE ROAD TO SUPPORT RARE DISEASE. New York, New York (August 3, 2021) – The Greater Than One Group and its non-profit subsidiary Honeycomb Health will be launching a cross country road trip to raise money for the rare disease cause. On August 9th, Rebecca Trahan will begin her trip to raise money for Honeycomb Health, a non-profit designed to help people with rare diseases securely store, manage and share their health information. Rebecca is herself a rare disease survivor, as she has a rare disease known as Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD). The goal of the trip is to raise $2.5 million from individual donations from $5 – $500. https://gofund.me/91bfd684.www.pharmalive.com
