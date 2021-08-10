Cancel
New York City, NY

Greater Than One Group and Honeycomb Health Hit the Road to Support Rare Disease

Phramalive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREATER THAN ONE GROUP AND HONEYCOMB HEALTH HIT THE ROAD TO SUPPORT RARE DISEASE. New York, New York (August 3, 2021) – The Greater Than One Group and its non-profit subsidiary Honeycomb Health will be launching a cross country road trip to raise money for the rare disease cause. On August 9th, Rebecca Trahan will begin her trip to raise money for Honeycomb Health, a non-profit designed to help people with rare diseases securely store, manage and share their health information. Rebecca is herself a rare disease survivor, as she has a rare disease known as Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD). The goal of the trip is to raise $2.5 million from individual donations from $5 – $500. https://gofund.me/91bfd684.

