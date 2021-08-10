Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Statistics, statistical thinking, and the IACUC

By Penny Reynolds ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7480-6275
Nature.com
 6 days ago

To improve rigor and reproducibility of animal research, the recently released NIH Advisory Committee report recommends major improvements in investigator statistical training and practice. The IACUC can serve as important gatekeepers of research quality by ensuring that simple statistically based reproducibility criteria are addressed in animal use protocols. On 11...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Study Design#Statistical Thinking#Iacuc#Nih Advisory Committee#C W Miltary Medicine#S Ilar J 60#I M Simcoe#E1002165#Macy J Preisig#Br Nstad A Et Al#Laboratory Animals#J I Berridge#Plos#E1002301#Varga O Sand E#P Altex#P New Scientist#R W Silk#S B J Am Assoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

On the role of data, statistics and decisions in a pandemic

Beate Jahn, Sarah Friedrich, Joachim Behnke, Joachim Engel, Ursula Garczarek, Ralf Münnich, Markus Pauly, Adalbert Wilhelm, Olaf Wolkenhauer, Markus Zwick, Uwe Siebert, Tim Friede. A pandemic poses particular challenges to decision-making with regard to the types of decisions and geographic levels ranging from regional and national to international. As decisions...
ScienceNature.com

A pandemic’s trajectory using PCR testing

Science 373, eabh0635 (2021) One of the first steps when responding to a pandemic involves monitoring the spread of the disease in real time. The reproductive number, Rt, inferred using the time series of observed case counts, hospitalizations or deaths, has been extensively used as a measure of the spread of COVID-19. However, the use of Rt as an epidemiological parameter is hindered by limited test availability and reporting delays. As an alternative, James Hay and colleagues propose the use of the cycle threshold (Ct) values obtained from RT-qPCR (reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction) testing and show that, even with a limited number of samples, they can be used to effectively measure the pandemic’s trajectory.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based gene selection in comprehensive gene analysis in pancreatic cancer

The selection of genes that are important for obtaining gene expression data is challenging. Here, we developed a deep learning-based feature selection method suitable for gene selection. Our novel deep learning model includes an additional feature-selection layer. After model training, the units in this layer with high weights correspond to the genes that worked effectively in the processing of the networks. Cancer tissue samples and adjacent normal pancreatic tissue samples were collected from 13 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma during surgery and subsequently frozen. After processing, gene expression data were extracted from the specimens using RNA sequencing. Task 1 for the model training was to discriminate between cancerous and normal pancreatic tissue in six patients. Task 2 was to discriminate between patients with pancreatic cancer (n = 13) who survived for more than one year after surgery. The most frequently selected genes were ACACB, ADAMTS6, NCAM1, and CADPS in Task 1, and CD1D, PLA2G16, DACH1, and SOWAHA in Task 2. According to The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset, these genes are all prognostic factors for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the feasibility of using our deep learning-based method for the selection of genes associated with pancreatic cancer development and prognosis was confirmed.
Mental HealthScience News

How the strange idea of ‘statistical significance’ was born

In the middle of the 20th century, the field of psychology had a problem. In the wake of the Manhattan Project and in the early days of the space race, the so-called “hard sciences” were producing tangible, highly publicized results. Psychologists and other social scientists looked on enviously. Their results were squishy, and difficult to quantify.
ScienceNature.com

Citral modulates virulence factors in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is responsible for high morbidity and mortality rates. Citral has been studied in the pharmaceutical industry and has shown antimicrobial activity. This study aimed to analyze the antimicrobial activity of citral in inhibiting biofilm formation and modulating virulence genes, with the ultimate goal of finding a strategy for treating infections caused by MRSA strains. Citral showed antimicrobial activity against MRSA isolates with minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values between 5 mg/mL (0.5%) and 40 mg/mL (4%), and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) values between 10 mg/mL (1%) and 40 mg/mL (4%). The sub-inhibitory dose was 2.5 mg/mL (0.25%). Citral, in an antibiogram, modulated synergistically, antagonistically, or indifferent to the different antibiotics tested. Prior to evaluating the antibiofilm effects of citral, we classified the bacteria according to their biofilm production capacity. Citral showed greater efficacy in the initial stage, and there was a significant reduction in biofilm formation compared to the mature biofilm. qPCR was used to assess the modulation of virulence factor genes, and icaA underexpression was observed in isolates 20 and 48. For icaD, seg, and sei, an increase was observed in the expression of ATCC 33,591. No significant differences were found for eta and etb. Citral could be used as a supplement to conventional antibiotics for MRSA infections.
ScienceNature.com

Expression of oncogenic HRAS in human Rh28 and RMS-YM rhabdomyosarcoma cells leads to oncogene-induced senescence

Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is the most common pediatric soft tissue sarcoma. The two predominant histologic variants of RMS, embryonal and alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (eRMS and aRMS, respectively), carry very different prognoses. While eRMS is associated with an intermediate prognosis, the 5-year survival rate of aRMS is less than 30%. The RMS subtypes are also different at the molecular level—eRMS frequently has multiple genetic alterations, including mutations in RAS and TP53, whereas aRMS often has chromosomal translocations resulting in PAX3-FOXO1 or PAX7-FOXO1 fusions, but otherwise has a “quiet” genome. Interestingly, mutations in RAS are rarely found in aRMS. In this study, we explored the role of oncogenic RAS in aRMS. We found that while ectopic oncogenic HRAS expression was tolerated in the human RAS-driven eRMS cell line RD, it was detrimental to cell growth and proliferation in the human aRMS cell line Rh28. Growth inhibition was mediated by oncogene-induced senescence and associated with increased RB pathway activity and expression of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16 and p21. Unexpectedly, the human eRMS cell line RMS-YM, a RAS wild-type eRMS cell line, also exhibited growth inhibition in response to oncogenic HRAS in a manner similar to aRMS Rh28 cells. This work suggests that oncogenic RAS is expressed in a context-dependent manner in RMS and may provide insight into the differential origins and therapeutic opportunities for RMS subtypes.
ScienceNature.com

KBoost: a new method to infer gene regulatory networks from gene expression data

Reconstructing gene regulatory networks is crucial to understand biological processes and holds potential for developing personalized treatment. Yet, it is still an open problem as state-of-the-art algorithms are often not able to process large amounts of data within reasonable time. Furthermore, many of the existing methods predict numerous false positives and have limited capabilities to integrate other sources of information, such as previously known interactions. Here we introduce KBoost, an algorithm that uses kernel PCA regression, boosting and Bayesian model averaging for fast and accurate reconstruction of gene regulatory networks. We have benchmarked KBoost against other high performing algorithms using three different datasets. The results show that our method compares favorably to other methods across datasets. We have also applied KBoost to a large cohort of close to 2000 breast cancer patients and 24,000 genes in less than 2 h on standard hardware. Our results show that molecularly defined breast cancer subtypes also feature differences in their GRNs. An implementation of KBoost in the form of an R package is available at: https://github.com/Luisiglm/KBoost and as a Bioconductor software package.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

On rank statistics of PageRank and MarkovRank

An important statistic in analyzing some (finite) network data, called \emph{PageRank}, and a related new statistic, which we call \emph{MarkovRank}, are studied in this paper. The PageRank was originally developed by the cofounders of \emph{Google}, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, to optimize the ranking of websites for their search engine outcomes, and it is computed using an iterative algorithm, based on the idea that nodes with a larger number of incoming edges are more important.
Sciencearxiv.org

Rank Energy Statistics in the Context of Change Point Detection

In this paper, I propose a general procedure for multivariate distribution-free nonparametric testing derived from the concept of ranks that are based upon measure transportation in the context of multiple change point analysis. I will use this algorithm to estimate both the number of change points and their locations within an observed multivariate time series. In this paper, the change point problem is observed in a general setting in which both the given distribution and number of change points are unknown, rather than assume the observed time series follows a specific distribution or contains only one change point as many works in this area of study assume. The intention of this is to develop a technique for accurately identifying the changes in a distribution while making as few suppositions as possible. The rank energy statistic used here is based on energy statistics and has the potential to detect any change in a distribution. I present the properties of this new algorithm, which can be used to analyze various datasets, including hierarchical clustering, testing multivariate normality, gene selection, and microarray data analysis. This algorithm has also been implemented in the R package recp, which is available on CRAN.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide identification and analysis of the heat shock transcription factor family in moso bamboo (Phyllostachys edulis)

Heat shock transcription factors (HSFs) are central elements in the regulatory network that controls plant heat stress response. They are involved in multiple transcriptional regulatory pathways and play important roles in heat stress signaling and responses to a variety of other stresses. We identified 41 members of the HSF gene family in moso bamboo, which were distributed non-uniformly across its 19 chromosomes. Phylogenetic analysis showed that the moso bamboo HSF genes could be divided into three major subfamilies; HSFs from the same subfamily shared relatively conserved gene structures and sequences and encoded similar amino acids. All HSF genes contained HSF signature domains. Subcellular localization prediction indicated that about 80% of the HSF proteins were located in the nucleus, consistent with the results of GO enrichment analysis. A large number of stress response–associated cis-regulatory elements were identified in the HSF upstream promoter sequences. Synteny analysis indicated that the HSFs in the moso bamboo genome had greater collinearity with those of rice and maize than with those of Arabidopsis and pepper. Numerous segmental duplicates were found in the moso bamboo HSF gene family. Transcriptome data indicated that the expression of a number of PeHsfs differed in response to exogenous gibberellin (GA) and naphthalene acetic acid (NAA). A number of HSF genes were highly expressed in the panicles and in young shoots, suggesting that they may have functions in reproductive growth and the early development of rapidly-growing shoots. This study provides fundamental information on members of the bamboo HSF gene family and lays a foundation for further study of their biological functions in the regulation of plant responses to adversity.
ScienceNature.com

Numerical simulation and analysis of effects of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with electromagnetic pulses

The blood–brain barrier (BBB) opening induced by electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) may be a drug delivery strategy of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the mechanism of EMP-induced BBB opening is still ambiguous. Previous studies have shown the relation between the external field and the extent of BBB permeation (referred to as the effect), while the connection between the internal field and the effect remains unknown. Here, the influence of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with EMPs is investigated, the dielectric parameters of the specific anthropomorphic mannequin (SAM) and structural parameters of the spherical brain are adjusted, and the field distribution in the brain illuminated by EMPs at the frequency range of 0–0.5 GHz is simulated based on the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Studio Suite. The results show that the average electric field in the brain is about 1/100–1/5 of the incident field within the studied frequency range, individual differences have little effect on the field distribution in the human brain; and thus, it is reliable to establish the connection between the internal field and the effect, which is of great theoretical significance for further study of the mechanism of an EMP on the brain.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
Computersarxiv.org

Grounding Representation Similarity with Statistical Testing

To understand neural network behavior, recent works quantitatively compare different networks' learned representations using canonical correlation analysis (CCA), centered kernel alignment (CKA), and other dissimilarity measures. Unfortunately, these widely used measures often disagree on fundamental observations, such as whether deep networks differing only in random initialization learn similar representations. These disagreements raise the question: which, if any, of these dissimilarity measures should we believe? We provide a framework to ground this question through a concrete test: measures should have sensitivity to changes that affect functional behavior, and specificity against changes that do not. We quantify this through a variety of functional behaviors including probing accuracy and robustness to distribution shift, and examine changes such as varying random initialization and deleting principal components. We find that current metrics exhibit different weaknesses, note that a classical baseline performs surprisingly well, and highlight settings where all metrics appear to fail, thus providing a challenge set for further improvement.
Sciencearxiv.org

Statistical Analysis of Wasserstein Distributionally Robust Estimators

We consider statistical methods which invoke a min-max distributionally robust formulation to extract good out-of-sample performance in data-driven optimization and learning problems. Acknowledging the distributional uncertainty in learning from limited samples, the min-max formulations introduce an adversarial inner player to explore unseen covariate data. The resulting Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) formulations, which include Wasserstein DRO formulations (our main focus), are specified using optimal transportation phenomena. Upon describing how these infinite-dimensional min-max problems can be approached via a finite-dimensional dual reformulation, the tutorial moves into its main component, namely, explaining a generic recipe for optimally selecting the size of the adversary's budget. This is achieved by studying the limit behavior of an optimal transport projection formulation arising from an inquiry on the smallest confidence region that includes the unknown population risk minimizer. Incidentally, this systematic prescription coincides with those in specific examples in high-dimensional statistics and results in error bounds that are free from the curse of dimensions. Equipped with this prescription, we present a central limit theorem for the DRO estimator and provide a recipe for constructing compatible confidence regions that are useful for uncertainty quantification. The rest of the tutorial is devoted to insights into the nature of the optimizers selected by the min-max formulations and additional applications of optimal transport projections.
San Antonio, TXtrinity.edu

Social Scholars Scour Statistics

They don’t use fancy instruments or wear lab coats to do their summer research. Instead, sociology professor Benjamin Sosnaud and rising senior Rachel Kaufman ’22 conduct their research from their laptops. But don’t let their presence behind a screen fool you: you’d be hard-pressed to find two people as passionate about the work they’re doing to explore social factors as determinants of health.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

111 statistics on physician compensation | 2021

With America's projected physician shortage and the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep tabs on how physician compensation is evolving. In a report released Aug. 9, physician search and consulting firm Merritt Hawkins said it conducted more searches for nurse practitioners (335) than for any other provider type from April 2020 to March 2021. Still, specialist physicians made up 64 percent of the firm's search engagements over the 12 months. Tom Florence, president of Merritt Hawkins, partially attributed this to the growing number of older patients who require the services of specialists.
WildlifeNature.com

Mapping the biosynthetic pathway of a hybrid polyketide-nonribosomal peptide in a metazoan

Polyketide synthase (PKS) and nonribosomal peptide synthetase (NRPS) hybrid systems typically use complex protein-protein interactions to facilitate direct transfer of intermediates between these multimodular megaenzymes. In the canal-associated neurons (CANs) of Caenorhabditis elegans, PKS-1 and NRPS-1 produce the nemamides, the only known hybrid polyketide-nonribosomal peptides biosynthesized by animals, through a poorly understood mechanism. Here, we use genome editing and mass spectrometry to map the roles of individual PKS-1 and NRPS-1 enzymatic domains in nemamide biosynthesis. Furthermore, we show that nemamide biosynthesis requires at least five additional enzymes expressed in the CANs that are encoded by genes distributed across the worm genome. We identify the roles of these enzymes and discover a mechanism for trafficking intermediates between a PKS and an NRPS. Specifically, the enzyme PKAL-1 activates an advanced polyketide intermediate as an adenylate and directly loads it onto a carrier protein in NRPS-1. This trafficking mechanism provides a means by which a PKS-NRPS system can expand its biosynthetic potential and is likely important for the regulation of nemamide biosynthesis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy