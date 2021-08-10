Man faces charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide on High Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide that took place late Monday evening.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of High Street for a gunshot wound incident.

When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Brandon Edwards, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Detectives have identified 43-year-old William J. Pickens II as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Anyone with information about local crime is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

