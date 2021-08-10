Cancel
U.S. Politics

Nursing home overhaul bill would boost staffing, oversight

wjhl.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior Democratic senators Tuesday introduced legislation to increase nurse staffing, improve infection control and bolster inspections. The bill, from a group led by Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, is part of a broader...

www.wjhl.com

#Medicaid#Medicare#Senate Bill#Ap#Democratic#Democrats#Covid#The Aging Committee#House#Ways And Means#Energy And Commerce#Harvard
The Hill

Senate Democrats seek to overhaul nursing home industry

Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation aimed at bolstering nursing home staffing, transparency, accountability and oversight, after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on seniors in long-term care facilities. The bill, from a group led by Sens Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), proposes a series of comprehensive changes to an industry...
Democratic Senators Try Legislation To Boost Staffing In Nursing Homes

The newly introduced legislation also includes efforts to improve infection control and bolster health care inspections. The AP reports, meanwhile, on efforts among hospital physicians to unionize at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital amid the upheaval in staffing amid the pandemic. Responding to the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior...
Senator Bennet unveils new bill to improve nursing homes

WASHINGTON– Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced a bill today to update the federal nursing home policy in order to improve care and oversight in nursing homes post-COVID-19 pandemic. Bennet said, “We’ve learned about multiple cases of abuse, failures, and other mishandlings by long-term care facilities across the country that...
The Hill

These states are requiring vaccines or testing for government workers

Nearly 20 states have announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for government employees as the delta variant brings on a rise in coronavirus cases. Under most governors’ requirements, state employees can choose to undergo regular virus testing in place of getting vaccinated. However, that is not an option for patient-facing health care workers in New York or state workers in Illinois, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington.
Tri-Cities doctors urging school leaders to push for mask mandates

(WJHL) — Doctors across the region continue to urge school leaders to push for mask mandates within school facilities. The push follows as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Tri-Cities as school doors reopen. In a letter posted earlier this week, doctors and health professionals requested that school officials follow CDC...
U.S. Senate Introduces Bill to Enhance Medicaid Funding, Establish Staffing Minimums

Six U.S. senators have introduced the Nursing Home Improvement and Accountability Act of 2021, which would require federal health agencies to closely examine the skilled nursing industry’s staffing requirements, along with bolstered funding to Medicaid. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Bob Casey (D-Penn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Sheldon Whitehouse...
