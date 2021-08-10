PERGO RED OAK BLOCKED

Beautiful Brick Front Townhouse in Wonderful Montjoy Community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom , 1 car garage home in Move in condition. Very well maintained with many upgrades, . Gleaming hardwood floors extend from the kitchen throughout the expansive family room with large bright windows, 9' Ceilings on main level and Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Island Breakfast Bar with Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens . Breakfast Room with an abundance of Natural Light and Sliding Doors to the Rear Maintenance free Composite Deck, Off the Kitchen is a Family Room. There is also a Bright Combination Living Room & Dining Room and Half Bath. Continue Upstairs to the Primary Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Carpet, Walk-In Closet and wall amoire to help you keep everything organized and Attached Primary Bath with Dual Vanities, SoakingTub and Separate Shower. Two Additional Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Hall Full Bath Complete this Level. The Finished Walkout Lower Level with 12' ceilings and has an extra full bath. Sliding Glass Doors that Opens to the Large Yard. Incredibly convenient location, just off of MD-100, minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Community pool access available for a small membership fee.
Comments / 0