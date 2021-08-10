Tigers a little dinged up at wide receiver

For the most part, after three days of camp, Clemson seems to be in pretty good shape from a health standpoint.

The Tigers had a few guys wearing yellow and green jerseys in Monday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex, but as they work toward putting on the pads for the first time in camp, everything seems to be OK, except at one position.

Clemson is a little banged up at wide receiver. Justyn Ross has yet to participate in camp due to COVID-19 protocols and is not expected to practice until Friday. Brannon Spector is also missing time due to protocols and, according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, will likely miss all of preseason camp.

Freshman Beaux Collins (shoulder) has been in a yellow jersey—very limited work allowed—since the start of camp and fellow freshman Troy Stellato is out with a groin injury.

“Troy started out OK. He had one nice play, but he has a lot to learn,” Swinney said. “He kind of tweaked his groin a little bit. He was a little better today. We will check him this week further and see if there is anything other than just a strain.”

Swinney said Collins is slowly working his way back. However, he continues to have a little bit of bad luck when it comes to injuries, lately. In the spring, the Los Angeles native injured his foot after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of the spring game.

“Beaux is working his way back. He had just a little slight shoulder sprain, so it is nothing long term,” the Clemson coach said. “He got out and did some stuff today, which was good. The good news is his foot is great, but he kind of came down and had a little sprain on his shoulder, but he should be fine here pretty soon.”

Swinney also mentioned reserve wideout Will Brown has a similar injury. Tight end Jake Briningstool was not feeling well on Monday and was not on the practice fields.

Swinney was also asked about reserve running back Michel Dukes, who has been noticeably absent in camp thus far.

“He will be back when school starts, unless we have an injury or something,” Swinney said. “He was not in the 110. He is here every day working out, but he was not in the 110.”

Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is still not practicing, as he continues to nurse his knee back into shape after having it scoped before the start of camp. Defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben was wearing a green jersey, as was freshman Payton Page. Offensive guard Matt Bockhorst is also wearing a green jersey.

Wearing a green jersey means players can participate in individual drills and any drills where there is no hitting, which right now there are no full-contact drills in practice.