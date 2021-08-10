Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Charles Lindbergh The Famous… Inventor?

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people remember Charles Lindbergh for his non-stop solo flight across the Atlantic which made him an international celebrity. If you are a student of history, you might also know he was at the center of a very controversial trial surrounding the kidnapping of his child or even that he had a dance named after him. But did you know he was also the co-inventor of a very important medical device? Turns out, medicine can thank Lindbergh for the creation of the perfusion pump.

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#New Heart#Cat Organ#Kidnapping#The Partners Carrel#Nazi#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Boats & Watercraftsstlmag.com

The insatiable curiosity of inventor Mike Saigh

They were 10 years old, and they’d read Kon-Tiki, so they built a boat. It had a compartment where they could sleep, a top deck, a sail, empty water bottles to make it float, and cargo: five giant jars of peanut butter and five gallons of milk (to last them to Tahiti).
Madison, WImadison

Lindbergh school needs name change -- Michael Sweet

Now that the Chamberlin Rock has been banished from Observatory Hill, because someone referred to it by a racist epithet a hundred years ago, perhaps it is time to reconsider honors given to actual human bigots in Madison. For example, Lindbergh Elementary School, was named after Charles Lindbergh, the great...
Darien, CTdarientimes.com

Letter: Praises Jon Lindbergh's aquatic legacy

According to his obituary in The New York Times, Jon Lindbergh went to Darien High School and spent as much time as he could on Long Island Sound, my beloved Scott Cove actually. From there he went on to become one of the world’s earliest aquanauts and explored the ocean...
ObituariesAntelope Valley Press

Jon Lindbergh, aviator’s son who took to the sea, dies

Jon Lindbergh, an acclaimed deep-sea diver and underwater demolition expert whose life as the son of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh was shaped by the height of fame and the depths of tragedy that his family experienced, died on July 29 at his home in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was 88.
Museumsdelawarepublic.org

Enlighten Me: Hagley Museum’s 'Nation of Inventors'

Hagley Museum debuts a new exhibition at its Visitors Center next month. Nation of Inventors takes advantage of Hagley’s massive collection of patent models to help tell the story of innovation in U.S. and at Hagley. In this week’s Enlighten Me, we preview the exhibition with Hagley’s executive director Jill...
ScienceScience Friday

Science Crimes: From Grave Robbers To An Icepick Surgeon

Imagine a novel full of true crime thrillers, with just one twist: every crime in it was committed in the name of science. This is the premise of the new book The Icepick Surgeon, which covers the biggest scientific crimes in history, starting all the way back in Ancient Egypt.
ScienceWashington Post

The human history found inside a seashell

In “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history — scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic — of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett’s book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
ReligionNew York Post

Why God is still the best scientific theory to explain our life on Earth

Aliens are in the news again. In June, a Navy report could not rule out the possibility that “unexplained aerial phenomena” spotted in our atmosphere were visitors from outer space. In January, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb claimed an alien spacecraft had actually swept through our solar system in 2017 — and more are coming. Loeb later doubled down, suggesting that UFOs spotted by the military could be spies sent to gather intelligence about our life on Earth.
AstronomyScience Focus

Where’s the edge of the observable Universe? And what’s beyond?

Does the Universe have an edge? If by ‘Universe’ we mean ‘everything there is’, then the Universe clearly does not have an edge. If we thought it did, we would be guilty of not including everything!. But people often ask the question in a slightly different way, which assumes there...
NFLTexarkana Gazette

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021. There are 139 days left in the year. On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. On this date:. In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Excavations Solve The Mystery Of Arthur’s Stone For The First Time

To the pride of archaeologists, the surrounding area around Arthur’s Stone has been excavated for the first time, elucidating the mystery of its origins. The quality of the arrangement of the slabs, their position, as well as their natural arrangement in the landscape gives a sense of place that is both powerful and beautiful. With its massive upright stones, this stone complex provides an outstanding example of Early Neolithic burial practice in the UK.
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Tragedy which left seven children instant orphans

A terrible day in Snedshill – and seven instantly orphaned children. And for one of them, Reggie Turley, there was double anguish, as not only was his mother murdered on that tragic day, but his adoptive mother was destined to be murdered as well. In delving into her family history,...
NFLPosted by
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021.

On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression. In 1945, President Harry S....
Oak Park, ILbostonnews.net

Ernest Hemingway biography

He was brought into the world in Oak Park, Illinois, on July 21, 1899. He composed on his High School Paper. Turned into a Journalist after High School. He was in World War I and got the Silver Medal of Military Valor. He was a Journalist in the Spanish Civil War and World War II. He wedded multiple times and had three youngsters. When he wasn't composing, Hemingway invested quite a bit of his energy pursuing experiences like major game chasing in Africa, bullfighting in Spain and remote ocean fishing in Florida. He experienced anguish and liquor abuse. He ended it all on July 2, 1961. For further knowledge, you can visit Britannica or Wikipedia.
MoviesThe Quietus

Be Free: The Morose and Joyful Harold And Maude At 50

At once tender and existential, bleak and ecstatic, Hal Ashby's crowning jewel Harold and Maude is as charming and kaleidoscopically impactful today as it was in 1971, finds Rafaela Sales Ross. A pair of impeccably polished shoes comes down a regal wooden staircase. The camera takes its time, refraining from...
CelebrationsLongview News-Journal

Letter: Remembering VJ Day

It has been 76 years since “Victory over Japan Day” on Aug. 15, 1945. It marks when Imperial Japan surrendered to Allied Forces; although the actual surrender document was signed aboard the USS Missouri, “the Mighty Mo,” on Sept. 2nd. An ailing President Franklin D. Roosevelt died earlier on April...
Books & Literaturehppr.org

River Meanders and Poetry

I’m Denise Low reading poems about rivers as part of The Radio Readers Book Club’s 2021 Fall Read Rivers – Meandering Meaning. Rivers make me meander back to some of the first poetry I ever read, like this poem about the Nile by an unnamed Egyptian, translated by Ezra Pound,
Visual ArtJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

'Lost Leonardo' unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi

NEW YORK (AP) — We’re accustomed to movies with plots that pinball between global capitals. “The Lost Leonardo,” a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci painting, begins similarly. But its international stops, chronicling the painting’s sales, are baffling leaps. New Orleans, 2005: $1,175. London and Geneva, 2013....
Entertainmenthackaday.com

Incredibly Slow Films, Now Playing In Dazzling Color

Back in 2018 we covered a project that would break a video down into its individual frames and slowly cycle through them on an e-paper screen. With a new image pushed out every three minutes or so, it would take thousands of hours to “watch” a feature length film. Of course, that was never the point. The idea was to turn your favorite movie into an artistic conversation piece; a constantly evolving portrait you could hang on the wall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy