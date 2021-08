UMass Memorial Health will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of fall. “I recognize that for those who have not been vaccinated, this decision to mandate the vaccine raises concerns,” Dr. Eric Dickson, UMass Memorial Health president and CEO said in a staff memo Wednesday. “We’ve thoroughly reviewed the science behind the vaccines, are following guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and feel this is the best way to keep our caregivers and patients safe from this horrible disease that keeps getting stronger. We have the same mission as we did last spring – to save as many lives as possible during this pandemic – and the vaccine is the best way to do that.”