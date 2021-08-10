Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Crews set to complete Plaza Way roundabout project this week; intersection set to open Aug. 16

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the week of Monday, Aug. 9, crews working on the state Route 125 and Plaza Way construction project are scheduled to complete electrical work, lay down two lifts of asphalt and finish the “Welcome to Walla Walla” sign that will be in the center of the roundabout. Additional work to be completed includes the paving of walkways, which was to be completed Monday, and striping that is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 11. Crews are reprogramming the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Plaza Way and Tietan Street to work with the roundabout, according to city communications manager Brenden Koch. Workers are waiting on components of the new signals due to supply chain issues. “The work is expected to be done by Friday, but they will work over the weekend to finish things up if necessary,” Koch said. Washington State Department of Transportation, leading the project, expects the roundabout to be open to traffic on Monday, Aug. 16. Residents can expect graphics showing how to navigate the roundabout from each of the approach streets to be released by the city this week. Additionally, a video will be released at the end of the week after the striping is completed using aerial drone footage to show how to use the roundabout. To learn more about the project, find the.

Comments / 1

