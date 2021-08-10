Cancel
The Facebook group that began Cuba’s wave of protests

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA — “Tired of having no electricity?” read a post in a Facebook group for residents of the small Cuban town of San Antonio de los Banos on July 10. “Fed up of having to listen to the impudence of a government that doesn’t care about you?”. “It’s time to...

