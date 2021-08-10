'Right thing to do': Officials react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Reaction was quick to pour in once Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. In a televised address, the 63-year-old Democrat emphatically denied intentionally showing any disrespect toward women but said that fighting back against what he called the "politically motivated" attack on him would subject the state to months of turmoil, and "I cannot be the cause of that."