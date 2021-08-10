Cancel
Strasburg, ND

Pilot dies after plane strikes power line in southern North Dakota

By Jeremy Turley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — Authorities say a pilot has died after a plane crash in rural Emmons County, N.D., on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10. A plane spraying crops struck a high-voltage transmission line about three miles southwest of Strasburg around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The Western Area Power Administration transmission line, severed by the impact, caused disabling damage to the plane, which landed in a nearby field, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

North Dakota State
Emmons County, ND
Strasburg, ND
Bismarck, ND
