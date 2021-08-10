NBC Tokyo Olympics ratings 'faceplanted,' finishes with smallest Summer Games audience in network history
NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics finished as the lowest-rated summer games in the network’s history. NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers. The total is the smallest audience for the Summer Games since the network began airing them in 1988, according to the Wall Street Journal, which added that the event saw a 42% drop since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.www.foxnews.com
