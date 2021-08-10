Cancel
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Gets Sued for Pushing Election Lies

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Dominion, the voting equipment vendor at the heart of some of the most sensational and debunked conspiracies holding that the 2020 was stolen from former President Donald Trump, filed a trio of defamation lawsuits Tuesday targeting two conservative media outlets and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com.

