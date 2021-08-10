Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Gets Sued for Pushing Election Lies

Police in South Dakota have confirmed that a police report was filed after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell alleged that he had been attacked at his hotel during his “Cyber Symposium” event.Mr Lindell was hosting a three-day event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, intended to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators at his hotel in Sioux Falls and that another symposium participant’s house was raided and all electronics were taken....