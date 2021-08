Duane Chapman, otherwise known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, showed just how excited he is to marry his fiancé, Francie Frane, in his latest Instagram post. Chapman (67) and Frane (51) decided they would tie the knot in May of 2020, almost a year after the death of his first wife, Beth Chapman. Beth passed away in June 2019 from complications of stage II throat cancer. Since the bounty hunter found his new beau, the two have proved time and again that there is always a second chance for love.