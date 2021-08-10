San Diego Padres prepping Fernando Tatis Jr. to play outfield

The San Diego Padres are prepping All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. to play outfield when he returns from the injured list.

Though the team has not made a decision, the thought is playing Tatis in center field and right field would help preserve his shoulder through the end of the season. Tatis has suffered four or five shoulder injuries this season and has been on the IL since July 31 after the latest one. It’s expected Tatis will need surgery in the offseason.

Tatis is eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday but he’s not ready yet. He did take batting practice Monday.

In the meantime, Tatis has been working with Padres outfield coach Wayne Kirby.

“He’s seeing the ball well off the bat,” Kirby said. “His instincts are impeccable. He shouldn’t have any problem. His speed will make up for the adjustment.”

A move to the outfield would likely see a platoon situation between Wil Myers and Tommy Pham while Trent Grisham plays in center or right, depending on where Tatis is slotted.

Jake Cronenworth, who has playing shortstop in Tatis’ absence, would continue there.

Tatis is batting .292 with 31 home runs, 70 RBIs and 23 steals in 78 games and made the NL All-Star team for the first time.

–Field Level Media

