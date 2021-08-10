COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases reported statewide

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,240,032 on Tuesday, August 10.

There were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,914, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard .

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Some more counties in our area moved into what the CDC considers the "substantial" level of COVID-19 spread.

Susquehanna, Wyoming, Columbia, Snyder, Northumberland, and Schuylkill Counties are now in the orange.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in substantial or high counties.

The CDC changes these levels every day.