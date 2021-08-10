Give your Sleep an Instant Upgrade With the Best Mattress You Can Buy Online

Many of us have been grounded in this green and pleasant (and rainy!) land for so long now that the thought of taking off feels about as likely as time travel. But with more and more people escaping - who else's Instagram feed looks like it's sponsored by the tourism board of Spain? - something unexpected is back in the spotlight: luggage. Formerly the unsexy, sensible sister of the more frivolous bags we really wanted, recently the practical purchase has begun generating a buzz of its own. Consider Rimowa's colourful cases (a veritable status symbol among the fashion pack), GlobeTrotter’s old-school trollies, or Crash Baggage’s deliberately dented designs; what was once a means to an end has become an event in itself.