San Antonio, TX

San Antonio school districts OK millions in pay raises, bonuses for 2021-22 school year

By Brooke Crum
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 4 days ago
Many San Antonio area school district employees will receive a raise this school year, whether they are teachers, custodial workers, or counselors. School boards approved millions of dollars in general pay increases and retention bonuses in the past few months, as districts prepared budgets for the 2021-22 school year and developed plans on how to use the millions in federal stimulus funds they will receive. Schools have through September 2024 to use the federal funds.

